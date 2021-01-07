Thank you, Sen. Barrasso, for not joining in this destructive, anti-democratic effort supported by Cynthia Lummis to overturn a legitimate election.
Sen. Lummis’ decision to join in on this effort demonstrates her willingness to sabotage our Constitution and democracy. She has violated the oath she just took to uphold both. The same system that resulted in her own election, she is now condemning only because she is selfishly playing up to the delusional, self-serving interests of a failed candidate, Donald Trump and his supporters. This action is exactly that of those around the world who support dictators, not democracies.