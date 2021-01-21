To those who claim that Senator Lummis violated her oath of office in questioning the validity of electors from certain states, I say read the Constitution and study American history.
In 1859, a member of Congress objected to a state’s electors being counted. Several congressmen in 1877 questioned the legal status of electors in three states. Congress in 1887 passed the Electoral Count Act. In passing this law, Congress established its right to question the electoral votes of a state and set up procedures on how such objections would be processed.