Sen. Lummis offered a mealy-mouthed non-apology for her reprehensible and inappropriate comments during the UW commencement. But in this non-apology, she claims that she merely wanted to “highlight the times in which we find ourselves,” in which discussions of sexual identity have “potential implications for the shared Wyoming value of equality.”
She’s actually right, for once – just not in the way that she thinks.
An educated and nuanced understanding of sex and gender is one of the best ways that Wyoming and Wyomingites can show a dedication to the value of equality. As the UW Inclusion Council pointed out in the wake of Sen. Lummis’ comments, the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association both recognize that humans have various chromosomal and other differences that prevent a strict binary of “male” and “female.” Biological sex is itself a spectrum, and gender identity is yet another spectrum, and the two have endless variations with one another.
A state that values equality, and that prides itself on being at the cutting edge of recognizing the rights of individuals regardless of sex or gender, would embrace this understanding. Someone who values equality, and represents the values of our state, would not try to deride this understanding in a speech with the same smirk as a '90s comedian getting booed for telling a tired joke about “Men are from Mars, women are from Venus.” (They also wouldn’t follow up a false apology by sponsoring a resolution to recognize only males and females, thus doubling down on their incorrect comments.)
In the same non-apology, Sen. Lummis explains that during her remarks, she wanted to extol the virtues of “the value of surrounding yourself with people smarter than you.” I sincerely hope that Sen. Lummis is surrounding herself with the scientists, scholars and everyday queer people who clearly know a lot more about this topic than she does.