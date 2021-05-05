Cynthia Lummis is very misleading in her April 28 editorial. She wants you to believe that Wyoming is fiscally responsible because it balances its budget every year while the federal government does not. This is not entirely true.
One of the reasons Wyoming is able to balance its budget is due to the fact that, according to the Casper Star-Tribune, Wyoming “relies on a significant amount of funding from the federal government. ... Throughout the past 20 years, Wyoming has counted shares between roughly 33.5% (2015) and 48% (2003) of its revenues from federal dollars, outpacing the national average by 7% since 2000."
The following figures from thebalance.com (updated on April 23) show the budget deficits for the last six presidents, along with the percent increase in the deficit:
• Donald Trump, total actual, plus budgeted = $6.612 trillion, a 33% increase
• Barack Obama, total = $6.781 trillion, a 58% increase
• George W. Bush, total = $3.293 trillion, a 57% increase
• Bill Clinton, total =$63 billion surplus, a 1% decrease
• George H.W. Bush, total = $1.036 trillion, a 36% increase
• Ronald Reagan, total = $1.412 trillion, a 142% increase
Of course, some of these high deficits are partially caused by unforeseen catastrophic events. For example, Obama had the financial crisis of 2008, while George W. Bush had both hurricanes Rita and Katrina and a response to 9/11. Trump’s high deficit was due to the pandemic, but even more so the huge corporate tax cut he instituted in his first year of office. Also, keep in mind Trump’s deficit, almost the same as Obama’s, covered only four years, while Obama’s covered eight.
In order to lessen the effect of the deficit due to the American Jobs Plan, some of the ways Biden proposes to cover its cost is to raise taxes on individuals making more than $400,000 and to raise the corporate tax from 21% to 28%, still lower than what it was when Trump lowered it.