On Feb. 21, the Wyoming Senate voted to reassign Senate File 97 (prohibiting crossover voting) to the more sympathetic Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Natural Resources Committee. It had been previously assigned to the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. The reassignment was an obvious political power play to push the bill through the Legislature. Not surprisingly, the Agriculture Committee passed the bill with a 5 to 0 vote.
SF 97 proposes to prohibit changing party affiliation within three months of primary election day. The correct date should be on Election Day, which is what current law allows.
Bill supporters would like you to believe SF 97 is about political fairness. They ask, why should someone from outside a party be allowed to cross over and select another party's candidates? They are missing the point. A better question is, why should a voter not be allowed to change his/her mind at the last minute? What happens if a voter's favorite candidate passes away or drops out just before the primary? What happens if a late-breaking report changes a voter's mind about who he/she wants to vote for? The purpose of a campaign season is for the candidates to present their ideas to the public. It is undemocratic to deny a voter the option of changing parties when months still remain in the campaign.
It is extremely important that the August primary provide an opportunity for all citizens to express their opinion without limitation. It is well known that one party dominates politics in Wyoming. As a result, the winners of the August primary often sail through the November election. It is not an exaggeration to say the real election often occurs in August. This makes the August primary, which is paid for by the taxpayers, a fundamental part of Wyoming's democratic process.
On Feb. 25, SF 97 passed the Senate 18 to 12. It will now proceed to the House. Please contact your representative and tell him/her you will not tolerate politically imposed limitations on your right to vote.