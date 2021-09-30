I watched with disgust during Senator Barrasso's interview on CNN last week. He was asked about our ex-president's endorsement of Harriet Hageman and her position on election fraud in the 2020 election.
Senator Barrasso again showed his cowardice toward our ex-president and his base by refusing to stand up for our Constitution to address the question.
OK, I still get it; he wants to be reelected and is willing to sacrifice our democracy to get there. He's the third most powerful Republican in the Senate and appears as a tumor on the shoulders of Mitch and Kevin at every photo opportunity.
He swore to protect our country from ALL enemies, foreign and DOMESTIC, and he has failed miserably. What both of our senators don't understand is that by their silence, they are fomenting the Big Lie, and it is tearing apart my Republican Party and our country. This festering, oozing wound has already done irreparable harm, with a huge percentage of my Republican peers believing that there was massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Our senators and their congressional comrades had an opportunity late last year and early this year to put an end to this open, draining, malignant cancer, but they failed to do so. Now our LOSER EX-president is back on the campaign trail, spewing his rhetoric about a stolen election; and our senators refuse to call him out! This spreading, decaying, rotting infection is the biggest threat to our country and democracy.
With the Democrats in such a mess (Afghanistan, the border, trillions in spending, France, Haiti, COVID, etc.) we had a chance to regain the presidency and congress. We WERE the party of truth, and of law and order; now, we are the party of division, of anger, of revenge, of conspiracies, of anti-vaxxers, of anti-mask mandates and of the Big Lie. And unless we stop this toxic poison in the party, we don't stand a chance in the future.
Our senators need to be voted out of office and replaced by true patriots like Liz Cheney.