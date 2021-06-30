I just watched the latest Trump rally and his continued claim that the election was stolen. And yet our cowardly senators remain silent, living in fear of our ex-president and his "base."
OK, I get it, I really do. Our senators, Barrasso and Lummis, do not want to defend our democracy against the "Big Lie" because they want to be reelected. They do not want to offend the ex-president and hurt their chances in their next primary. After all, there is nothing more important than being reelected; hence voter suppression laws, gerrymandering and keeping quiet about the Big Lie and the insurrection.
They think us stupid RINO Republicans will have forgotten all about it by the time their next primary comes along.
Our Washington senators have little sense of country or patriotism, unlike my 6994th brothers killed in Southeast Asia. Brothers like Todd, Dale, Joe and Peter, shot down Feb. 5, 1973, while flying in an EC-47 over Laos. They and the four pilots and navigator were on Baron 52, the last multi-crew aircraft lost in Southeast Asia. They lost their lives fighting for our country and for our freedoms. Their names are engraved on the last panel of the Vietnam Memorial, near the bottom; they were so close to coming home.
Their bodies, or what they could find of them, are buried in a communal grave in Arlington National Cemetery. They are buried in Section 34, Site 4402, just about 20 feet off the road. You can google "Baron 52" and read about them.
So, Sens. Barrasso and Lummis, the next time you are in Washington, I would invite you to travel across the river to Arlington and visit their grave. Put your hand on their gravestone, read their eight names and thank them for their ultimate sacrifice for our country, for our democracy and for our free and fair elections.
And then maybe, just maybe, you will begin to understand what true patriotism means to "We the people."