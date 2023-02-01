Net metering, so you know, is the method we currently use to credit power produced by an electric utility customer that is not consumed by that customer at the time of production. The current method gives the customer a one-for-one credit for any power they produce and that is put back onto the grid. This credit is reflected on their utility bill and will be adjusted against any power they may take off the grid at another time.
Now, let’s get to the facts. Less than 1% of the people in Wyoming are net metered! Less than 1%! So here is what Sen. Cale Case, the proponent of the bill, says in support of this change: that those people that have renewable energy at their site were being subsidized by those that don’t.
He claims that the meter fee that we all pay to have power at our site isn’t the total cost, and that customers that had renewable energy just weren’t purchasing enough power to cover that cost of connection. During a hearing last week, all three utilities were asked; “What is the increased costs for customers that are supposedly subsidizing renewable energy customers?”
Not one utility lobbyist could answer the question! They simply didn't know!
I asked, “Why do we allow people to buy LED light bulbs? What is the difference between a customer that produces 100 watts of power and one that saves it?” Both customers have effectively reduced their demand for power, and hence their “contribution to the utility.”
Sen. Case further stated that solar just wasn’t reliable on winter days. True, but what about the days in the summer when everyone is running their air conditioners and demand for electrical power is high? It’s at that time that so, too, is the electrical generation of solar panels.
Additionally, what about customers that have wind generators and are net metered? It’s during the winter when those customers produce the most power. So, why then are those customers also going to be subject to this change?