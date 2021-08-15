Reading Mr. Sniffin’s tribute to Mr. Enzi (8-11-21) shows us exactly how far the senior senator from Wyoming will go to trivialize and politicize the work of a good man who, apparently, only wished to serve the people of Wyoming.
The senior senator from Wyoming whined that the federal government banned senatorial junket flights from landing at the Gillette airport and “forced” these Senate members to ride two hours from Casper to Gillette in chartered buses.
A simple 30-second search would have given him the information necessary to understand why the decision was made. Simply, the Gillette airport’s runways are too short to accommodate the 737 and 757 model aircraft the congressional entourage used to move from Washington, D.C,. to Wyoming. Federal safety rules proscribed using runways that would have required “full reverse thrust and hard braking” to land on either the short (5,800’+/-) or long (7,500'+/-) runways.
So, the senior senator from Wyoming would have been better advised to stop his grandstanding and endure a minor inconvenience in an effort to honor his former colleague. It seems, however, that he is far more accomplished in pettiness, polemics and posturing.
If riding in a limousine bus, in comfort, for two hours is an inconvenience, he would have better served Mr. Enzi’s memory by not showing up at all.
Mr. Sniffin’s column would have been a far better tribute had he edited the four paragraphs of sniping by the senior senator.