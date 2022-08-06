I never caught your name. I met you and your impeccably trained German Shepherd service dog at King Soopers. You indicated that you are a veteran and your dog is trained for PTSD support. I have no reason to question the legitimacy of your disability or your dog, and I wouldn’t judge you if I did. I stopped you to compliment you on your dog’s outstanding behavior.
I also have a legitimately diagnosed disability and an impeccably trained Border Collie service dog, and I told you so, though my dog was getting groomed at the time. You then became condescending, and you started harshly criticizing other service dog handlers, saying things like, “You see people walking around carrying those little dogs? Those aren’t service dogs!” and “Do you even know what ADA stands for?” You told me that the ADA requires service dogs to be of a certain size and breed, and that they have to be ADA certified.
I wish I had asked you if you have ever visited the ADA website, www.ada.gov, and read the service dog rules and regulations. I wish I had asked you if you’ve heard of a diabetic service dog. Even a Chihuahua can be trained to smell the breath of a diabetic and alert the person before an emergency arises. These dogs are ideally carried to ensure close proximity to the mouth.
Since I prefer to never insist on being right, I went home and re-read the ADA rules and regulations – again, as I do periodically. The ADA is very clear about their requirements – a service dog can be ANY size and breed, and can be owner-trained. Absolutely NO certification is required or recognized by the ADA. You, sir, are unequivocally and undeniably wrong.
No doubt you have received flack from the ignorant public about your service dog, as we all have. Is it really necessary that we should also have to take flack from each other? My hope is that you will educate yourself about ADA rules and regulations, then think twice before passing harsh judgement on other people.