I never caught your name. I met you and your impeccably trained German Shepherd service dog at King Soopers. You indicated that you are a veteran and your dog is trained for PTSD support. I have no reason to question the legitimacy of your disability or your dog, and I wouldn’t judge you if I did. I stopped you to compliment you on your dog’s outstanding behavior.

I also have a legitimately diagnosed disability and an impeccably trained Border Collie service dog, and I told you so, though my dog was getting groomed at the time. You then became condescending, and you started harshly criticizing other service dog handlers, saying things like, “You see people walking around carrying those little dogs? Those aren’t service dogs!” and “Do you even know what ADA stands for?” You told me that the ADA requires service dogs to be of a certain size and breed, and that they have to be ADA certified.

