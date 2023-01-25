Our state legislators are at it again, creating another bill based solely on the imaginings of their misguided minds. Senate File 117 addresses a pretend problem deceptively produced by perpetually perturbed people.

Before examining this loathsome diatribe, let me be clear. Teachers are focused on teaching their students by meeting state and district standards. Any statement to the contrary simply exposes the speaker as not knowing anything about the realities of day-to-day teaching.

