Our state legislators are at it again, creating another bill based solely on the imaginings of their misguided minds. Senate File 117 addresses a pretend problem deceptively produced by perpetually perturbed people.
Before examining this loathsome diatribe, let me be clear. Teachers are focused on teaching their students by meeting state and district standards. Any statement to the contrary simply exposes the speaker as not knowing anything about the realities of day-to-day teaching.
SF 117 states, “No school district shall permit classroom instruction by teachers or any other person on sexual orientation and gender identity,” and it specifically mentions this prohibition for grades K-3.
There are two things happening in that clause. First, since the sponsors cannot legally write their discrimination and hatred into the bill, they use what they perceive to be a code. Granted, this is from the same kind of people who think cheering for Brandon demonstrates heightened linguistic and rhetorical acuity.
In the paranoid minds of the sponsors, “gender identity” means gay. Again, they can’t write that because discrimination is illegal, as ruled by the Supreme Court and written into federal law. So, they try to play rhetorical games.
Second, every single person has a gender identity. Gender, despite the anti-intellectual rantings of some people, refers to socially constructed roles and behaviors.
To apply some level of logic to this bill, K-3 teachers would be prohibited from teaching stories that include: women portrayed as housewives who only tend to their families’ needs, men as head-of-house or as sole money-makers for a house, wives as subservient to their husbands, only men as leaders. The list could go on, but these are all enforcing specific gender identities, and would be banned from all K-3 classrooms.
Of course, the sponsors want only those gender identities they don’t like to be excluded, but they are legally limited in what they can actively hate in law.
Even though it doesn’t address anything resembling a real problem, this embarrassing bill exposes the desperate lengths the sponsors will go to in order to legally hate and discriminate against certain groups of people.