Regarding Senate File 97, "Change in party affiliation:" Wyoming state politicians are attempting to restrict a voter's right to change their party affiliation any time prior to voting, including on the day of voting, and want to require any changes to be made three months before any primary elections and then remain that way.
This right to change party affiliation at any time is something that has been a part of Wyoming's voting process since Wyoming adopted its constitution.
SF 97 is receiving widespread criticism and condemnation from many Wyoming citizens, who simply see it as a restriction of their right of choice, their right to change their mind and their right to vote.
The politicians' excuse for this proposed restriction is that they want to keep the state's election process fair and secure, though they can't show that the process isn't already fair and secure.
To me, this says that the politicians just want more control over Wyoming's citizens' rights, and if they're allowed to restrict our voting wights then what's next? Our Second Amendment rights?
If you value your state and federal constitutional right to vote as you please, then join with me and many other Wyoming citizens and contact your state legislators and tell them, "I oppose SF 97. There is nothing wrong with the way things are done now, so Keep Your Hands Off of My Rights!"
Don't trust politicians to protect your rights; only we the citizens can do that.