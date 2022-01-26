I want to thank Senator Lummis for teaching us all about the filibuster in her recent column (WTE, Jan. 20), telling us how important it is that the filibuster stays in place to prevent a majority vote without minority party input.
Because, apparently, Lummis thinks we’re stupid! She keeps mentioning the filibuster and our Founding Fathers; the filibuster is nowhere in the Constitution. It was created in the Senate so that people could drag their feet if they didn’t like a particular bill.
Tell me, Sen. Lummis, where was this allegiance to the filibuster when the GOP overrode the filibuster to give your wealthy donors outrageous tax cuts? Republicans didn’t seem to care about the filibuster then. Where was the commitment when the GOP disregarded the filibuster to “go nuclear” so they could put not only Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, but also push the Amy Coney Barrett selection with only 35 days before the election?
Face it, Senator, YOU are as much a part of this country's division as anyone, you attempt to shame one party for trying to do exactly what the other party has done multiple times. The worst part is that you contravened the filibuster to make the rich richer, the other party was trying to make sure every American has the right to vote.