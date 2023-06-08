After all of the disasters that can be laid at President Biden's feet, Friday, June 2 was a new low.
He disparaged the safety of the Air Force Academy by accusing them of leaving a sandbag for him to trip over.
He tried to accuse the Air Force Academy of leaving a sandbag in a position such that he stumbled in full view of the cameras and the American public.
Did anyone take a picture of the sandbag?
The fall was caused by President Biden's cognitive failures.
I would hazard that readers of the Tribune Eagle have been to that stadium and have seen how well cared for it is at the Academy.
SHAME ON YOU!! You have sunk to a new low!
