Black History Month is an important recognition of the tremendous contributions given humanity by Black people in every aspect of culture. It's a time for remembering not only obvious persons, such as Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis, but also to bring to light many other brilliant, yet unsung, heroes like Samuel Fraunces and Pauli Murray.
Fraunces owned the tavern where The Sons of Liberty met to plan the American Revolution. George Washington cherished his friendship and valued his contribution.
Five thousand Black men fought in the revolution, and there have been Black troops fighting and dying in every U.S. conflict.
The month should also be used to come to a full acknowledgement of the atrocious damage inflicted, both in the past and presently, by white history and culture.
Manifest destiny and white supremacy are nothing more than greedy, self-serving white contrivances used to subjugate nonwhites.
With all the strides made during the original Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, it is glaring testament to the ignorance, immaturity and insecurity of some white Americans that these issues still persist.
"Make America Great Again" and "All Lives Matter" are simply slogans with which white America continues to attempt to negate the Black voice. No nation should consider itself great which does not live up to its professed values. Does "Liberty and Justice for all" ring a bell?