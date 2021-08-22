A few years ago, I was taking classes at the University of New Mexico. I took a class in speech. For our finals, we were to memorize a story, a poem or something that would give a message.
One of my classmates was a Native American chief. He game me the following message to memorize. It was written by the Elders of the Arizona Hopi Nation. I thought I would share it with WTE readers.
"You have been telling the people that this is the 11th hour. You must go back and tell the people that this is the hour. There are so many things to be considered – health, education, decent housing, positive relationships.
"Where is your water? Know your garden. It is time to tell the truth, create a community where people care and are good to one another. Don't look outside yourself for a leader. You incite change for the best.
"There is a river flowing very fast. It is so great and swift that some will be afraid. They will try to hang on to the shore. They will feel they are being torn apart, and some will suffer. Know that the river has its destination. The elders say we must let go of the shore, push off into the middle of the river, keep our eyes open and our heads above water. See who is in there with you.
"At this time in history, we are to take nothing personally – least of all, ourselves. For the moment that we do, our spiritual growth and journey comes to a halt. The time of the lone wolf is over.
"Gather yourselves! Banish forever the word 'struggle' from your attitude and vocabulary. All that we do now must be done in a sacred manner. WE are the ones we've been waiting for."
Sawan Singh once said, "Man is the highest form of creation, including the angels. Man is the image of God. The Creator and all his creation are within him, and he has been given the privilege of meeting his creator while alive. This is the aim of coming into human life."