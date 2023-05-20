A key point omitted from the report on Governor Gordon's so-called initiatives to reduce sexual assaults in our Wyoming National Guard is that, if we need to commit so many resources to protect these women in the ranks from our own soldiers, how in heaven's name can any logical thinking person expect those fragile women to defend our nation?
In the World War II and Korean war eras, we had gender-segregated units that allowed women to serve in key support roles, where they were not mixed in with the men and certainly were not subjected to combat. Our nation erred by allowing people like Mr. Gordon to use our military for their drag queen shows and for various racial and feminist social experiments.
When the Chinese Communists attack (and that attack is surely coming), they will bring their toughest, strongest and most skilled war-fighters to conquer America. If the war started today, thanks to Mr. Gordon's ill-conceived programs, our Communist Chinese enemies will be met with a gay-friendly, feminized group of individuals who can recite their pronoun preferences, but are incapable of operating the weapon systems provided to them by the U.S. taxpayer.
It will be like having the NFL All-Star team matched against the LGBT co-ed volleyball team. The Commanding General of the Chinese Communist Red Army, Zhang Youxia, refers to today's U.S. military and all of its Biden-imposed LGBT alphabet soup programs as nothing but a "paper tiger."
When the Chinese Communist tanks are rolling through our Wyoming towns, political leaders like Mr. Gordon, as well as our congressional delegation, will not be around to say that they are sorry for neglecting our national defense by using our military for their feminist and gay social experiments. They will be among the first people who are garroted and hanged from the lampposts by the Communist invaders.