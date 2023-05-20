A key point omitted from the report on Governor Gordon's so-called initiatives to reduce sexual assaults in our Wyoming National Guard is that, if we need to commit so many resources to protect these women in the ranks from our own soldiers, how in heaven's name can any logical thinking person expect those fragile women to defend our nation?

In the World War II and Korean war eras, we had gender-segregated units that allowed women to serve in key support roles, where they were not mixed in with the men and certainly were not subjected to combat. Our nation erred by allowing people like Mr. Gordon to use our military for their drag queen shows and for various racial and feminist social experiments.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus