We recently contacted the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department for help with an issue. Three deputies responded in a single vehicle – and none of them wore face masks or gloves, and their practice of social distancing was minimal, at best.
When talking with us, they did not shake hands (good!) and they stood about six feet away (also, good). But they stood next to each other wearing no masks, and in the vehicle, they were certainly not six feet apart. We questioned them about this, and they basically said they don’t need masks, since they stand away from the public and don’t shake hands.
These men work with the public on a regular basis. And they may not think they are carrying the coronavirus, but they could be and simply be asymptomatic. They could be sharing the virus with others – the public – or with those incarcerated in the detention center. We see across the U.S. that detention centers have extremely high rates of positive cases that are only discovered by consistent and thorough testing. Wearing masks and social distancing are absolutely essential among all of us, but, in particular, those serving the public.
We are appalled that the public servants of the county sheriff’s office do not take social distancing and safe behaviors more seriously. We call on the Laramie County Sheriff to require that all staff wear masks and gloves, and stay at least six feet away from the public at all times.