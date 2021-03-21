Good folks of Wyoming,
I write with an idea for all to truly show appreciation for the hospital staff of Wyoming. We brave pandemics, blizzards, death and everything the world throws at us. Through the last year, we have worked 24/7 to save the lives of Wyomingites. It has been a year of struggle and pain. A year that has changed everything we thought was standard.
My idea to you fine folks is to donate every governor and commissioner tag to hospital staff across this fine state. We would have loved to go hunting last year, but the vast majority of us were saving lives. We did not get to go camping to get away. We are not wealthy enough to go to a ranch. We dropped everything for you all.
I write to beg you to contact every last representative, senator, council member, mayor and the governor to ask them for this one small boon.
Are we less deserving than the well-connected? Without our tireless work, we would be locked up tight like California.
Thank you all for the collective help.