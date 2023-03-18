It is hard to miss the fact that America has become increasingly childish, with many people willing to partake in immature, insecure behavior. Our compassion and unity has eroded. The Republican Party no longer passes as conservative, as it becomes increasingly fascist, populated by mudslinging blowhards and conspiracy-spouting, wealth-coddling thieves. And a propaganda outlet in the form of Fox essentially brainwashing the right into believing lies.

What else would one expect from a society consumed with entertainment depicting gratuitous gun violence, car chases and drug abuse? What should one expect from people who think it's funny to defecate in the offices of government leaders?

