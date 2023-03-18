It is hard to miss the fact that America has become increasingly childish, with many people willing to partake in immature, insecure behavior. Our compassion and unity has eroded. The Republican Party no longer passes as conservative, as it becomes increasingly fascist, populated by mudslinging blowhards and conspiracy-spouting, wealth-coddling thieves. And a propaganda outlet in the form of Fox essentially brainwashing the right into believing lies.
What else would one expect from a society consumed with entertainment depicting gratuitous gun violence, car chases and drug abuse? What should one expect from people who think it's funny to defecate in the offices of government leaders?
The signs of rising fascism are all around us, yet a poorly educated population lacks the knowledge of Hitler, Mussolini, Franco and other dictators, to acknowledge the facts. In fact, many even deny that the attempted extermination of the Jewish people took place, and others are spreading antisemitism. There are shameful marches of swastika-toting neo-Nazi groups in Florida. Disgusting, in light of how many American soldiers died defeating Hitler's murderous reign of terror.
As to the Evangelicals and the move toward "Christian" Nationalism, Hitler claimed to be Christian, too.
DeSantis and Trump would silence dissent, given the chance. These so-called leaders would also play into the wishes of Vladimir Putin by abandoning Ukraine. In the '80s, we understood the danger posed by Russia. How have we forgotten this fact?
Wyoming, my home state, sadly falls right in step with this movement. This state is full of unoriginal macho energy facilitating the demonization of anyone who is not white, straight and male. Wyoming lawmakers, and even Gov. Gordon, are willing to go along with jeopardizing Wyoming women's reproductive rights, not to mention curtailing funding for such programs as the suicide hotline and the animal shelter.
How many Germans realized too late that Hitler had led Germany to disaster?