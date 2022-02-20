This morning's column ("Fairness in women's sports starts with enforcing Title IX") by Jennifer Simon is a straightforward and stern challenge to the Legislature on two fronts: On one hand, is the failure of the Wyoming State Legislature to respect their lanes and live by their own demands and expectations of local control.
Simon specifically refers to Senate File 51 and the "insertion of the legislature" to dictate policy on gender participation in athletics. The WHSAA has been working on this "quietly" across the state for the past eight years. Where is the need for statute, other than crass grandstanding and pandering to an extreme base in Wyoming?
On the other, Simon challenges the integrity of the sponsors of SF 51 of their genuineness in protecting women and girls. Specifically, Simon lists four policies which could be enacted now that would help equalize things: 1) Raise the minimum wage: nearly 75% of minimum wage earners are women; 2) Eliminate the tipped minimum wage: Women are disproportionately employed in these jobs, as well as being in the majority in this area of employment. Workers in this area usually live under the poverty level (and women are six times more than men to live in poverty); 3) Extend the postpartum benefit: "Wyoming has among the highest mortality rates in the country for new mothers", this could easily be fixed with legislation to expand Medicaid insurance for new mothers; and 4) Enforce existing Title IX statues: This is simple and the quickest way to ensure "women and girls have equal opportunities to play sports."
Sadly, with the presentation of SF 51, it appears that certain members of the Legislature are cynically and disingenuously attempting to "mask" legislation clearly in violation of the Wyoming State Constitution (which expressly guarantees "Equality of all." Ironically the governor "waxed" eloquently and proudly in his State of the State address of the constitution's guarantees of the equality of all members of the human race – empty rhetoric?).
The column implores in its conclusion that "young trans athletes need what all athletes need ...." That is equality.