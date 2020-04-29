As each day of the coronavirus pandemic passes, family members, staff and communities are becoming increasingly worried about the health and safety of those inside long-term care facilities.
For those with a loved one in a nursing home, AARP Wyoming recommends asking the facility six key questions:
- Has anyone in the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19?
- What is the nursing home doing to prevent infections?
- Does nursing home staff have the personal protective equipment and training they need to stay safe and keep their patients safe?
- What is the nursing home doing to help residents stay connected with their families or other loved ones during this time?
- What is the plan for the nursing home to communicate important information to both residents and families on a regular basis?
- Is the nursing home currently at full staffing levels for nurses, aides and other workers?
For those who are concerned about the safety of a loved one living in a nursing home, contact the Wyoming Long Term Care Ombudsman, Patricia Hall, at 307-777-2885.
Families and caregivers can also find additional information and resources about COVID-19 at www.aarp.org/coronavirus.