My wife and I enjoy CFD. In the past, we have gone to Slack Time, which has always been free, with free parking if you left the lot after Slack Time.
But this year, on Sunday, when I took some out-of-town friends to Slack Time, I had to use a credit card to pay $25 to park at the fairgrounds (1210 W. Eighth Ave., lot V-8), as did our friends. I understand using the credit card due to COVID-19.
In the past, we have paid at this lot to attend Slack Time, and when we left Slack Time, we got our parking fee back. Not this year. I paid the $25 parking fee and asked Alicia, the parking attendant, "When I leave the lot, how do I get my $25 refund?" She said, "You do not get a refund." Had I not already paid, I would have left. Why the rule change?
When I did leave Slack Time, I tried going out the gate where I came in, as I had in the past. I encountered a sign stating "not an exit; use exit V-7." OK! But why, with my receipt, could I not get a refund? This didn't make sense.
If I buy an item with a credit card at a store and return that item, the cost of the item is deducted from my account. Why couldn't this have been done with my parking fee? I got ripped off, as did numerous others.
So in the long run. it cost me $25 to attend Slack Time. Technically, Slack Time was free, but it cost me $25. Where else could I have parked?
Later in the day, I encountered a lady from Colorado who took her two grandchildren to Slack Time. She encountered the same problem. Being a "Good Samaritan," I gave her $25 and told her to enjoy the rest of her visit to Cheyenne.