I am responding to the Bill Sniffin column that appeared in the Tribune Eagle on Dec. 2. Sniffin likens Wyoming’s economic relationship with the rest of the nation to a teeter-totter. In Sniffin’s binary view, if one is up, the other must be down.
He claims that Democratic administrations are responsible for the “bust” periods, though he doesn’t seem to take the Obama years into account. Sniffin says he likes wind energy, but he can’t figure out where the projected jobs come from. Perhaps he should stop inhaling Fox News, fossil fuel promotion sites and other similar sources. Perhaps he should check the facts.