Since some candidates for state superintendent seem to think teachers should be allowed to carry weapons into the classroom, let’s do a little thought experiment.
Where would the gun be kept? In the classroom? Just out, or locked away? If they are locked away, who has the key?
What happens when the teacher leaves the room? The door is locked, correct? What if a substitute teacher is in that room? Does the substitute get the key to the gun lock?
Does the teacher just carry the gun? What happens if a student takes it from the teacher?
If a shooter breaks into the building, is there an alarm for teachers to pull the guns out? Let’s say there is, and terrified teachers pull out guns with terrified students in the classroom; what happens if there is an accidental discharge? What if a student, or the teacher holding the gun, is accidentally shot with that gun? Is the teacher liable? The district? What if the gunman comes into the room, and firing commences and students are hit? What if they are hit by the teacher?
Are teachers supposed to run into the halls with guns? What happens if there is a misfire by a teacher?
When the police storm the building, what do they do when they see an armed teacher? How do the police tell the shooter from a teacher? Is a lanyard really enough? If the police kill an armed teacher, who is liable?
What do the police do if they encounter an armed teacher of color?
Moving beyond school shootings, what happens if a teacher brandishes a gun to calm an unruly class? Or a principal pulls a gun to threaten a noncompliant child?
One final question: Since we are already falsely blaming teachers for supposedly leaving doors open, will we blame teachers if they don’t pull out a gun, or if they do pull a gun and don’t stop the shooter, or if they pull the gun and shoot themselves or their students? Is this just another way to blame teachers instead of taking real action?