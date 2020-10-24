Of course Laramie County should enact and enforce a mask mandate. In addition to the usual suspects marching around grocery stores unmasked, I have experienced a dentist office with a small waiting room with no masked patients, a physical therapy practice with no patients masked (even in the gym area), and a small bar and restaurant packed with no patron masks and no social distancing.
While I understand that the governor does not have the courage to issue a mask mandate and end his political career, this virus is not a hoax and is not going away. The virus not only kills people, but can cause serious, long-term damage.