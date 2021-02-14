Why am I not surprised that when the impeachment hearing started Monday that Sen. Barrasso had announced in the Wednesday paper that he would be voting “No” in the trial of the insurrectionist Donald Trump. So much for holding up his hand and vowing that he would be fair and impartial, if he has already made his decision. He just highlights even more what a hypocrite and liar he is.
But, if I understand his thought process: I can go commit a crime, and as long as I leave the building, I can’t be prosecuted? So, I can go rob a string of Loaf 'n Jugs, and as long as I leave the area, I’m off the hook. Unless, of course, being above the law only applies to the wealthy and powerful and those that can intimidate the weak, like Barrasso, to toe the line.
Our country is supposed to be about “our country” and our Constitution, while our Wyoming senators are busy slogging through the party quagmire and protecting the individual that provoked a mob into trying to destroy both.