After a violent or other notable crime in Cheyenne, it's often that local residents take to social media – specifically Facebook – to proclaim how "dangerous" Cheyenne has gotten and how the sky is falling in our town.
Scrolling through the comments section of some local Cheyenne pages after an eye-catching crime can be nauseating because of the amount of fear-mongering and negativity some residents choose to share on there.
Trashing the city you live in just because it isn't as quiet as it used to be is just equivalent to throwing an online fit. I get it. It's one thing to be concerned after a crime, but spreading false facts and rumors can be dangerous for public safety, and it's also disheartening to read for victims of the crimes.
If you're going to chime in about anything, then be sure to state facts, because false information just creates unneeded hysteria and paranoia. The latest crimes that have happened, especially involving young people, are no doubt sad and disturbing. But facts are facts: they have been isolated events. They have been involving people who know each other and are not some random shootings or crimes like the Cheyenne Facebook doom-and-gloomers want you to believe.
Sure, there is random crime in Cheyenne, like our theft problems, but as far as our recent violent crimes, please do your research because it isn't random.
I'm a lifelong resident, and I'm also a realist. Of course, I've seen the growth of crime, but with the growth over time of a city, with that comes a bit of increase in crime. I absolutely still feel safe in Cheyenne.
I've even seen people discouraging people to move to Cheyenne due to the crime. It's like, come on, people, get real. It's like, is life that unsatisfying for others where they have to go to social media to rile people up?
In closing, be more positive with social media, support your town and wait for facts to come out.