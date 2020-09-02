Do the Democrats and media believe there isn't enough chaos in America, so we need a president with probable dementia, and a very abrasive and phony vice president? Does their strong endorsement by communist China define that Democrat platform?
In a family, not being permitted to ask questions is one of the key indicators of a dysfunctional and abusive family. With that same standard, the media, Democrat Party and educational system are all dysfunctional and abusive. But is that surprising when the cultural marxism (socialism), that the media, Democrat Party and National Education Association push is itself dysfunctional and abusive?