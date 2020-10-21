There are many dividing factors that have taken place in America, the land of the free. Some cities have become war zones, with all the uncalled-for murders, rape and drugs that have controlled our cities. These problems in America are inherited from the socialistic liberal politicians who want to destroy America.
Socialistic liberal politicians are bound and determined to defund the police across American cities, to induce rioting, destruction and burning businesses in our cities, making it unsafe to walk in our neighborhoods. The socialistic liberal politicians should have to answer for their encouraging the destruction of America.