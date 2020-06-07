I recently received the following from an attorney friend of mine who lives in California, in Nancy Pelosi's district.
Anyone who is younger than 60 years old should be aware of what former Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev said during an address to the United Nations in 1959. "Your children's children will live under communism. You Americans are so gullible. No, you won't accept communism outright; BUT, we will keep feeding you small doses of 'socialism' until you will finally wake up and find you already have communism. We will not have to fight you. We will so weaken your economy until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands. The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."