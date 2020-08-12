Whether it is cultural Marxism, Islamic terrorists or secret societies, they all need useful idiots that are fully brainwashed and deceived to thrive. Unfortunately, our colleges, prisons and liberal politics, in tandem with liberal religion, have provided an ample supply of useful idiots, coached by our propaganda media to carry out Satan's agenda to steal, kill and destroy our families, communities and country.
Is so-called reproductive freedom (abortion) a classic picture of the nature of Satan's Kingdom? At its core, abortion is an act of occult worship where the blood of an innocent is poured out to honor the Kingdom of Darkness. It is so much more than a woman's "choice," and now liberals want to remove police protection of innocent people.