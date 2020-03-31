I heartily agree with the letter by Theresa Cassidy (3/25/20) thanking the WTE staff for their extra efforts during this crisis.
And we take for granted the effort made by the carrier in getting the newspaper to our door so early each morning. This is much appreciated, especially during all these other changes we are having to make.
I would also like to comment on the respect shown by fellow shoppers as we waited to enter King Soopers for the time set aside for seniors to shop. Everyone entered in an orderly manner, with no one attempting to take advantage of others. One more sign that we are all in this together.