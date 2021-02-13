Moses became Israel's leader and prophet. He led God’s people out of Egypt and into a desert. He encountered many terrible trials. He may have even singed his beard as he passed near a burning bush.
Moses went up to the top of Mount Sinai to receive the Ten Commandments on large tablets. When the people saw that Moses was so long in coming down from the mountain, they said to Aaron: “Come, make us a god who will go before us.”
The majority of the people decided to rebuke their leader, Moses, who was away on important moral business, and the people bowed down before a golden calf. The golden calf caused the people to dance and celebrate as the calf made them feel powerful and superior.
When Moses approached the camp and saw the calf, his anger burned. Moses saw that the people were running wild, and that Aaron had let them go astray. Moses threw down the tablets, breaking them to pieces.
Moses said to Aaron, “What did these people do to you, that you led them into such great sin?” Aaron: “They said to me, ‘Make us a god who will go before us.’” The next day, Moses said to the people, “You have committed a great sin. But now I will go up to the Lord; perhaps I can make atonement for your sin.”
Moses went to the Lord and said, “Oh, what a great sin these people have committed! They have made themselves a golden calf. They have been drawn to an idol, a fake god. But now, please forgive their sin.” The Lord replied: “Whoever has sinned against me, I will blot out of my book. Now go, lead the people to the place I spoke of, and my angel will go before you.”
Later, the Lord struck the people with a plague because of what they did with the calf. Many of the people then recognized that the idol was a sinister, evil distraction.
History repeats itself. It appears that some of our political leaders continue to worship their golden calf.