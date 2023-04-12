I find myself increasingly frustrated with the amount of co-opting of my viewpoint and opinion by state and national politicians. Statements beginning with “the people of Wyoming believe,” “the people of Wyoming don’t want,” “the American people are tired of” are prime examples of politicians assuming that because we all live in the same state/country we must share a common viewpoint.
Lordy, that really gets my goat. Donald Trump was fond of saying “you know I’m right.” Uh, no.
Frank Eathorne is quoted recently as saying, “In Wyoming, we don’t necessarily embrace the idea of a big tent”. Hold on, Buster: I live in Wyoming, and I do embrace the concept of a big tent.
Imagine having your opinion co-opted by an Oath Keeper with a checkered past and a penchant for participating in treasonous insurrections: about the only thing Eathorne and I could ever agree on is that heart attacks are not good. Also, I absolutely do not think that the world needs more cowboys, I don’t think government is too big, I think health care is a universal human right and that women have the right to autonomy over their own bodies.
I believe that other states have some ideas that would be very useful in Wyoming and should not be rejected because said ideas come from someplace in Colorado. My husband would never presume to speak for me: it’s a measure of respect that he understands I have opinions that differ from his.
There is a very useful phrase these serial co-opters can learn, and it begins with “In MY opinion.” Learn it, use it.