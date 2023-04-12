I find myself increasingly frustrated with the amount of co-opting of my viewpoint and opinion by state and national politicians. Statements beginning with “the people of Wyoming believe,” “the people of Wyoming don’t want,” “the American people are tired of” are prime examples of politicians assuming that because we all live in the same state/country we must share a common viewpoint.

Lordy, that really gets my goat. Donald Trump was fond of saying “you know I’m right.” Uh, no.

