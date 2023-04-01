We, who believe in God, believe in a very creative being. We believe no two trees are alike. No two flowers are the same. We even say that every snowflake is different.

What I am having a hard time understanding is how some people who say that they believe in this same God don’t believe that every human being is different. They are saying that humans are either 100% male or 100% female. That human beings are defined by two small organs of the body and that is the only way God made them.

