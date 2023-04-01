We, who believe in God, believe in a very creative being. We believe no two trees are alike. No two flowers are the same. We even say that every snowflake is different.
What I am having a hard time understanding is how some people who say that they believe in this same God don’t believe that every human being is different. They are saying that humans are either 100% male or 100% female. That human beings are defined by two small organs of the body and that is the only way God made them.
It seems this type of person believes in a different god than the God I believe in. For me, it is insulting God to limit God’s creative power in that way.
When I was about 12, I said to my mother one day, “Both you and Dad were born in Austria. That means I am pure Austrian.” She replied, “There is no such ‘pure’ person on the face of the Earth. There have been constant wars and migrations. You have a little bit of blood of every human being that ever existed.”
Fast forwarding to 2023, as if my mother were still alive, I, at age 12 and my sister 10, I imagine this conversation: “Mom, I have a penis. I am 100% male. Carolyn has a vagina. She is 100% female.” I think my mother’s reply would be: “Charlie, there is a bit of female in you. Carolyn, there is a bit of male in you. There is no such person on the face of the Earth that is ‘purely’ male or female.”
My mom, the mother of seven children, saw God’s hand in the uniqueness of every person. In today’s language, she would say that all people are “theys,” whatever their chosen pronouns might be.