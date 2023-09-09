What does it actually cost to wash cloth or clean other bags? How much water will be used?
If they are not cleaned, people will be at risk for disease. I did not see that addressed in your analysis.
Also, why not lean on those responsible for our forests to manage those better? There are many down trees from death due to pine beetles, fires and weather-related incidents.
Most of that wood cannot be used for timber used in construction, so why not paper bags?
