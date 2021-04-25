I enjoyed the editorial page of the Sunday paper. The letter from Eli Bebout rebutting a letter that had called him a liar was interesting. Mr. Bebout seemed to have the facts more on his side. I'm glad he defended himself.
The editorial by Matt Micheli is spot on about studying our problems in a civil manner. It fits nicely with the book "Them" that you are promoting for the upcoming discussion. I've read the first four chapters of the book, and the author seems to be very intelligent and has a lot of common sense.
I had a few more questions about the editorial about masks at Frontier Days. Yes, we want everyone to be safe, but the statistics about Sturgis are questionable. There are at least as many statistics saying that Sturgis was not a super-spreader as there are saying it was. Most of the stories were based on one questionable study from San Diego State that used highly extrapolated statistical models like what can be used to predict weather. And we know how often they are right.