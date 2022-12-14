During my first year of teaching at Central, Matthew Shepard was brutally beaten and killed outside Laramie – for being gay.
Last month, a gay bar in Colorado Springs was attacked, and five people were killed.
During my first year of teaching at Central, Matthew Shepard was brutally beaten and killed outside Laramie – for being gay.
Last month, a gay bar in Colorado Springs was attacked, and five people were killed.
Between those two horrific, violent events, many, many more LGBTQ+ people have been targeted, beaten and killed, including 49 people in a mass shooting in Orlando.
But, confronting and talking about this violence and discrimination is too much for some people in Cheyenne, so they are attacking "The 57 Bus," which is a true story, and which appeared as an article in the New York Times Magazine on Jan. 29, 2015.
This book has the audacity of depicting an LGBTQ+ youth as a fully human person, and has the temerity to talk about real gender issues, and physical and emotional trauma as lived and experienced by that very real person.
It also tackles the juvenile justice system, exposing the racial rot that still eats away at our processes by presenting the attacker as a fully human, struggling youth, as well.
In this book, the journalist author doesn’t tell both sides – but does present both people, Sasha and Richard, creating empathy and understanding for both. It is a tale about hate, about restoration, about feeling trapped and about finding a way out.
However, for certain people in this town, it commits the unforgivable sin of presenting an LGBTQ+ youth as existing, and detailing the discrimination, hatred and violence that some experience.
That’s too far for them, because for them, LGBTQ+ youth are not human, and do not deserve a humanistic portrayal.
So, they want to ban it – because they want to ban LGBTQ+ youth, erase them, cast them out. This book, in their minds, should be banned simply because it presents a human being who lives differently than the protesters.
This is an award-winning book, moving beyond stereotypes and caricatures and toward the full humanity of all people involved, and should absolutely be a possibility for classroom reading. The empathetic portrayal of fully human characters is too powerful to be missed.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.