In the interest of full disclosure, I’d like to say up front that I’m an older independent voter who has called Wyoming home for more than 50 years. In my Wyoming experience, I have voted for candidates of both parties through the years. My primary concern voting for anyone in any position is their depth of character and courage to do what is right, no matter what else is going on around them.
In that spirit, I applaud Rep. Cheney’s courage to speak the truth in the face of overwhelming odds. I would encourage our two U.S. senators to take a long, hard look at their oath of office after reviewing the Constitution and Bill of Rights, especially the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution as they apply to our present circumstances.