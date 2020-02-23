The governor has finally revealed to the citizens of Wyoming the proposed purchase of a "massive" amount of land from Occidental Petroleum along the southern border of the state. Apparently we are just now learning of this potential "historic" purchase that has been in the works for several months.
State Treasurer Curt Meier says such a purchase will take a substantial amount of Wyoming’s reserve fund. In addition, how the land would be used or if there is any recreational potential remains unclear.