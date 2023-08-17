Drivers may have noticed a lot more pedestrians and cyclists crossing major streets lately. That's because all the rain we've had this year has flooded most of the underpasses on the Greenway.

Obviously, this was anticipated – why else would there be drainage grates installed? However, eroded sediments have blocked those grates. It's been like that for years now, but no one who has the power to do something about it seems interested.

