Drivers may have noticed a lot more pedestrians and cyclists crossing major streets lately. That's because all the rain we've had this year has flooded most of the underpasses on the Greenway.
Obviously, this was anticipated – why else would there be drainage grates installed? However, eroded sediments have blocked those grates. It's been like that for years now, but no one who has the power to do something about it seems interested.
I have been avoiding the Dell Range underpass for weeks now, opting to cross at Windmill instead, not because it's safe – everyone on this side of town knows that north/south light stays green for a matter of seconds – but because I'd rather do that than slip in mud hidden under the water in the underpass or try to ride with wet brakes.
I have given up trying to ride on the south side of town, since every underpass there (plus a few low-lying areas) seem to be permanently flooded. I refuse to use the underpasses at Powderhouse and Highway 30 because not only are they often flooded, those recurring floods have damaged the pavement, and the lighting is so bad it's hard to see. If something is worth building – and I think the bike path and additions to it are – it is worth maintaining. Let's show it some love.
Editor's note: The city of Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events department addressed these concerns in a news release dated Aug. 10. To read what's being done, visit tinyurl.com/cheyenne-greenway-flooding.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.