I just read a news article that says gasoline prices are up 10 cents in a week. That’s funny, my gas prices are up 80 cents in about three weeks.
I bought gas for $2.15 a gallon on Dec. 23. Wait, though, that was 50 miles south of here, where the gas taxes are even higher.
In the words of Cousin Eddie, “I don’t know, Clark.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.