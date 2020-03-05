I was amazed by Charlie Hardy’s letter to the editor on Sunday, March 1, telling people who don’t belong to a certain gender (male) that they should just “shut up” regarding abortion.
Luckily for this country, people aren’t “quiet” when they see others (in this case, infants in the womb) denied their rights. Keep in mind that the majority of those voting for the 19th Amendment were not women, the majority of those voting for the Civil Rights Act of 1964 were not black, and the majority of those voting for the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 were not disabled. Yet, the majority spoke for those that needed speaking out for.