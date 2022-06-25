I assume Harriet Hageman is smart enough to know that Donald Trump did not come to Wyoming because he was infatuated with her or her campaign for the House. Nope. He came to Wyoming because she was running against Liz Cheney, who is now on his “worst enemies list.”
Apparently, one can become an instant friend of a narcissist (such as Mr. Trump) by issuing constant praise of him or his plans and programs, and likewise become an instant enemy by saying something derogatory about same.
Are any of you watching the Jan. 6 committee hearings Trump apparently directed an insurrection, aimed at overthrowing our democratic form of government. I was amazed to hear of the people who flocked to see him at his recent rally in Casper. Everyone should have been chanting “Lock him up” instead of giving him a standing ovation.
Many Red State legislatures are passing new laws to make it difficult for anyone except white folks to vote. If Mr. Trump, through his normal legal games, avoids being convicted of any criminal actions in connection with the insurrection, he may run for president again in 2024. If this should happen, and if, by hook or by crook, he should win, all of you who love him now are not going to like him much at all.
A couple of the first things he will get rid of will be Social Security and Medicare. I won’t even try to imagine the scenario if he should happen to be able to establish his longed-for authoritarian regime, but it will be the end of voting.
In short, Donald Trump is not the answer to your political aspirations. Here is something I saw online recently: “The more informed you are, the less likely you are to vote Republican." So please – become more informed. Donald Trump is not the answer.