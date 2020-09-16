They say that a veteran or service member is “someone who, at one point in their life, wrote a blank check payable to ‘The United States of America’ for an amount up to and including ‘my life.’” Everyone who is serving, or has served, in the military knows someone who paid that ultimate price, and someone who didn’t have to go that far, but who came home damaged in their body or their mind.
I was lucky in my own service – I wrote my check for a small amount. I never saw combat, though I volunteered to do so in Kuwait. When I was serving, as I’m sure is the case now, we weren’t really supposed to think too much about politics. Whoever sits in that chair in the Oval Office is the Commander in Chief.