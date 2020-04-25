To those rallying to work: It isn't about you.
I have not worked now for a month. I am a healthy person, so if I get COVID-19, I'll probably be fine. However, I live with someone who is immunocompromised, has had two stays in the ICU over the past five years, and is terrified of getting this virus.
People can be shedding virus for up to two weeks before they know they are sick. Some people won't show symptoms at all. I am staying away from work for the sake of those I live with, and I am staying home for the sake of those essential workers who have to go to work, but have underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable.
I think often of the workers who are still handing out food at drive-thrus, and the fact that they are taking money and credit cards from people who may or may not be infected.
Yes, it is a hardship. It's terrible that the system is not set up for catastrophic events like this. But right now, it is the only way to protect ourselves and others.