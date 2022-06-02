Now is the time for our country’s citizens to come to terms with the basic idea of who can reasonably be defined as a “criminal.”
Several days ago, a heavily armed 18-year-old miscreant decided it would be a good idea to invade an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Despite the overwhelming presence of at least 19 officers standing around in the hallway, Salvador Ramos subsequently killed 19 children and two adults.
In a moment of clarity, however, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso immediately rustled up some not-so-resolute resolve. As the sun was setting on yet another school shooting in the United States of America, this humble civil servant just came right out and decisively declared, “We all agree that we must find ways to curb violent crime and keep guns out of the hands of criminals.”
Well, I think I represent the consensus when I express just how gratifying it is to know that Wyoming’s senior senator is endowed with such an incisive intellect.
Unfortunately, with the significant wherewithal at the command of a U.S. senator, Barrasso might have deigned to educate himself about several important facts. First, Ramos did not have a criminal record and had no diagnosis of mental illness. Although he was not able to buy cigarettes or alcohol, at the tender age of 18, he was able to legally purchase semi-automatic weapons. He also legally purchased a supply of ammunition adequate to decimate the entire population of a third-grade classroom.
To state the obvious, at the time he purchased semi-automatic rifles, Ramos was not a “criminal.” This depraved individual did not actually become a “criminal” until he shot his grandmother in the face and began his murderous rampage.
Admittedly, senator, your brilliant idea to “keep guns out of the hands of criminals” worked to perfection – right up until the time that it didn’t.
While we are on the subject of “criminals,” it is an indisputably fact that the continued failure of the U.S. Congress to address our nation’s frequent mass shootings is most definitely “criminal.”