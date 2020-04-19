I read with interest the article in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle concerning equal LCSD1 representation in the South triad.
It makes sense to have a representative on the school board from all community triads. This triad proposal would contribute to a diversity that better reflects the populations of LCSD1. The school board should reflect our community.
It is disappointing that six of the seven trustees voted against the proposal. The article stated that Trustee Nate Breen, who led the rejection of the proposal, said he did so in the name of unity. I don’t understand his explanation.
Delegates who run for a position on the board do so, in my opinion, because they are passionate about students and want fair representation for all students. The person representing the South triad could be Anglo, Hispanic or of other ethnicity; why are we assuming it would be someone of Hispanic heritage?
The South triad representative would be there to support our LCSD1 students and making sure the South triad schools are treated equal. Let’s all get behind this proposal. While the district is building new schools, providing technology, especially laptops, access to internet, ability to print and ability to scan for home use during this pandemic time, the most socioeconomic student populations should be provided the same resources.
Schools in south Cheyenne have been neglected and need repair. It is time for representation on the school board.