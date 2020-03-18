I am disappointed in not being able to find a world record for “kicking the can down the road.” I had hoped the Wyoming Legislature was the current record holder. I’d be surprised to find any other governmental body capable of spending decades ignoring an issue, like our Legislature has done with our boom-and-bust cycle. They have certainly earned some sort of recognition.
As if inaction on our revenue instability wasn’t enough, they’re making the problem worse by increasing spending and draining the "rainy-day fund." They are burning money on the altar of coal, hoping carbon capture will save the industry.
They also decided to move forward with the land purchase. Even if the land purchase doesn’t turn out to be another boondoggle, like the Belvoir Ranch, it is at best a long-term investment, and we have some immediate revenue needs.
Surely this session’s can-kicking wasn’t their fault. They were clearly busy with many, many non-budget and non-revenue related items during the session. So many, that I couldn’t list them all in the space provided for doing a letter to the editor (350 words).
Thing is, in my opinion, we are very near to having a financial crisis. Given the economic impact of the coronavirus, we may already be in a crisis.
In response to this, we should call for a special session to address our revenue issues. We need to give those legislative buckaroos a chance to buckle down and finally address this issue. Given they tend to be easily distracted, we’d need to make sure they are limited to just looking at revenues. Frankly, this may be the only way of getting them to actually address the problem.